Sudan: Man Killed, Others Beaten in Farming-Grazing Disputes

Abbasiya / Mershing — Incidents involving livestock grazing on farms resulted in the killing of a farmer in Abbasiya, South Kordofan, and the beating of a number of people in Mershing, South Darfur.

Witnesses reported to Radio Dabanga from Abbasiya that two herders let their cattle feed on the crops at the farm of Ismael El Zubeir, west of the town. They threatened the farmer with their weapons, but he refused to let the cattle graze. One of the herders shot him dead.

In Darfur, herdsmen let their livestock graze on farms of Mershing in South Darfur by force of arms. A farmer told Radio Dabanga yesterday that multiple herdsmen have done so since the beginning of this month. "They beat the people who stand in their way.

"More incidents took place early this week. Herdsmen expelled farmers from all farms located around Mershing, and led their livestock to trespass the farms," the farmer said.

Several farmers filed more than ten complaints to the police in Mershing, he said, but no action has been taken so far. "They told us that the herdsmen are large in number and carry heavy weapons, and the police cannot confront them."