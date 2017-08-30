25 August 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Red Sea State Buries Body of Killed Boy

Sinkat — In Red Sea state, the body of nine-year-old Badri Taher was buried in the presence of a crowd of residents of Sinkat state last Wednesday. The family agreed to bury his remains after the boy's DNA matched with his mother's.

In late July, Badri Taher was hit by a vehicle without number plates, driven by a military intelligence member, and disappeared. Residents gathered in front of the police station against his alleged abduction.

The military intelligence member was arrested by the police after the boy's mother identified him, and confessed he buried the child. Later it became clear that the defendant had taken Badri's body with him and had thrown it in the open at El Shahinat area of Port Sudan.

Mohamed Taher, the lawyer for the parents of Badri, told Radio Dabanga that the prosecution in Port Sudan added Article 130 of the Criminal Act, murder, to the complainant's file, which held Article 162, abduction, and Article 45 of the Children's Rights Act.

"The child's family agreed to bury his remains after DNA was found at El Shahinat area that matched with his mother's DNA in Khartoum on Wednesday.

"We are awaiting the transfer of the complainant's file to the court, to follow up the proceedings." Taher said he will appeal to impose the harshest penalties on the accused.

A wave of anger swept the population of eastern Sudan because of the incident, with days of sit-ins and protests in front to the police station.

