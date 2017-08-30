Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) has disowned two men, who were recently involved in a fatal brawl over beer in Kwekwe, saying the parties involved had nothing to do with the military organisation.

Kelvin Nhete reportedly turned violent on his colleague Phillip Muhenyeri during a beer drink and assaulted him with a blunt object.

Nhete was arrested and taken to Kwekwe Magistrates' Court, where the story was picked up by the media. Media reports identified the two as AFZ officers based in Kwekwe.

However, in a statement, AFZ has distanced itself from the two, saying they were not part of the esteemed organisation. "For the record, the individuals involved in the tragic incident were never and are not employed by the AFZ.

"We have never had any relationship whatsoever with the individuals mentioned in the story. "The publication of such a story seriously damages the good image of the AFZ," reads part of the statement.

According to the court papers, Nhete attacked Muhenyeri on allegations that he had stolen a six-pack of Golden Pilsener beer. The two clashed while they were drinking at a night club in Old Mbizo.

Nhete (29) appeared before Kwekwe resident magistrate Mr Philemon Livard, charged with murder. He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to September 9. Nhete was advised to approach the High Court with a bail application.

The prosecutor, Ms Chipo Hungwe, told the court that on August 18 and at Old Mbizo Shopping Centre, Kwekwe, Nhete assaulted Muhenyeri with a blunt object and left him for dead.

"Muhenyeri sustained head injuries and bruises on the chest, face and head," reads the court documents.

Muhenyeri was ferried to Kwekwe General Hospital where he died on admission the following day.