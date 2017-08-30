Government, through the Ministry of Health and Child Care, yesterday renewed its bilateral agreement with South Africa, a move that is expected to see the two countries regularising training and absorption of health professionals in either country.

The agreement also seeks to collaborate on prevention, control, management and surveillance of communicable diseases through the establishment of cross-border clinics. Further, the agreement binds the two countries to work together on regulations and access to pharmaceuticals and vaccines, including collaboration on laboratory, forensic pathology and blood transfusion services.

Speaking after signing the bilateral agreement on the sidelines of the 67th edition of the World Health Organisation's Regional Committee for Africa meeting in Victoria Falls yesterday, Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa said Zimbabwe was worried by the continued loss of its health professionals to other countries, especially after investing a fortune in their training.

He said the latest agreement, which is expected to be effective over the next five years, sought to manage the brain drain in a systematic manner. Government is presently unable to track and monitor home-grown professionals, who are working in other regional countries such as Namibia.

"These agreements help us a lot, because, take for example, if you look at countries like Namibia, they are just taking our doctors without any agreement," said Dr Parirenyatwa.

South Africa's Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said cross-border collaborations were critical for the two countries to effectively combat diseases.