Somalia: Kenyan Forces, Al Shabaab Militants Clash On Border

A heavy fighting between Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) and Al Shabaab militants was reported to have erupted in a small area in Gedo region, near Somalia's border with Kenya.

The battle broke out after armed Al shabaab fighters ambushed KDF convoy in a village, about 8-Km away from Dhamase settlement, located in the outskirts of El Wak town.

Local residents, told Radio Shabelle over the phone that the militants burnt down a battle wagon belonging to KDF, while seizing another lorry truck during the combat.

The number of casualties on KDF and Al shabaab sides has not yet been confirmed.