Sudan: Minister of Information Meets Governor of West Darfur State

Khartoum — Minister of Information, Dr Ahmed Bilal Osman met in his office, Monday, Governor of West Darfur State, Fadl-al-Mula Al-Haga.

The meeting discussed the media program in the State and rehabilitation of FM Radio and the medium wave to heighten spirit of national unkity among people of the State.

The Governor of West Darfur said in press statements following the meeting that the Minister affirmed commitment to rehabilitate studios of State radio and TV channel to resume transmission so as to cover the State-wide.

The Governor, meanwhile, indicated that the firearms collection campaign is progressing excellently in the wake of visit of the High Committee on Weapons Collection to the State which issued some decisions And directives as well as forming a high committee in the State regarding the campaign.

He appreciated the State citizens response to the campaign , saying we are press ahead with collecting the unlicensed cars.

Al-Haga stressed that West Darfur State is stable and witnessing mass voluntary return thanks to stability the State enjoys.