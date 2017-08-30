Sudan: Hassabo Informs NCP Sectors On Progress of Firearms Collection Campaign

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Chairman of the High Committee for Firearms and Unlicensed Vehicles, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman acquainted the Heads of National Congress Party(NCP) Sectors at the Party Head - Office in Khartoum, Monday , with progress of implementation of the Weapons Collection Campaign.

The Heads of NCP Sectors asserted importance of mobilizing efforts for success of the campaign as guns pose threats to communities.

Chairman of Political Sector, Jamal Mahmoud said in press statements after the meeting that collection of weapons would boost peace and security and pave way for increase of production.