28 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Informs NCP Sectors On Progress of Firearms Collection Campaign

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Chairman of the High Committee for Firearms and Unlicensed Vehicles, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman acquainted the Heads of National Congress Party(NCP) Sectors at the Party Head - Office in Khartoum, Monday , with progress of implementation of the Weapons Collection Campaign.

The Heads of NCP Sectors asserted importance of mobilizing efforts for success of the campaign as guns pose threats to communities.

Chairman of Political Sector, Jamal Mahmoud said in press statements after the meeting that collection of weapons would boost peace and security and pave way for increase of production.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.