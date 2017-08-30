Nigeria: Junaid, Idoma, Tiv Groups Want Kanu's Re-Arrest Through Court

Lagos — The Federal Government's call on the court to revoke the bail granted leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has continued to generate reactions from northern and Middle Belt leaders, as Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed, Idoma and Tiv groups canvassed his re-arrest through the court.

While the President-General of Mdzough U Tiv, umbrella body of Tiv-speaking people, Chief Edward Ujege, and Chief Adoka Adaji of Idoma tribe asked government to immediately move against Kanu, Junaid Mohammed said government should have quietly gone to court without making noise about it.

Mohammed said: "Kanu was sent to jail through a court order. And if the government feels it wants him back in custody for violating certain conditions, they can go back and tell the same court.

"What we have now shows that the executive is not in order. What the government has done is a routine thing that does not require noise making."

Position of the law should be respected --Mdzough U Tiv

In his reaction, President-General of the Mdzough U Tiv, an umbrella body of Tiv-speaking people in Nigeria, Chief Edward Ujege, said the position of the law on the issue should be respected by the parties concerned.

Chief Ujege said: "Anybody who breached the law should be made accountable. There are no sacred cows when it comes to enforcement of the law of the land. Everybody should be subject to the law of the land.

"Though I am not a lawyer or policeman and I don't know the true position, whether Kanu has breached the bail condition or not, but if he has gone contrary to his bail condition and the law of the land, he has to be accosted and asked to explain."

Parties should adopt wisdom--Opiatoha K'Idoma

On his part, Secretary General of Opiatoha K'Idoma, a socio-cultural organisation of the Idoma in the country, Chief. Adoka Adaji, said all parties should adopt wisdom in the matter and desist from doing anything that could aggravate the already tense situation in the country.

Adaji said: "The contention is whether Nnamdi Kanu has violated the bail conditions granted him by the court. And there are allegations by the government that he has actually gone against the bail bond.

"This thing needs wisdom for a peaceful resolution, there should be no acts that would lead to violence."

FG should approach the courts n--Omiyi Igede

Also speaking, President-General of Omiyi Igede, an umbrella body of Igede-speaking people in the country, Chief Ode Enyi, urged the Federal Government to approach the courts for adjudication on the matter.

Chief Enyi said: "This issue is a delicate matter but it rests on the courts to determine whether the IPOB leader has violated the bail condition or not.

"Nobody is above the law of the land, so the law must be allowed to take its course in this matter.

"Mind you, if the government approaches the court, it will certainly not be a guarantee that the courts will decide in favour of government or in favour of Kanu. But the fact of the matter is that the Federal Government should approach the courts for a verdict on the matter so that no one will cry foul."