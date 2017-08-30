Gambia: Genk Trashes €8m Bid for Gambian Captain

Belgian club KRC Genk have thrown to the gutters an €8m proposal by an Italian club to sign their Gambian centre-back Omar Colley, Foroyaa Sport can report.

Colley of recent publicly claimed he's relieved to play another season for Genk but sources close to the defender intimate the player is very much open to moving to Serie A.

Sampdoria emerged as possible destination for the player but their efforts to prise away the Gambian has so far been met with pockets of resistance.

The Italians initially appeared to cool their interest in the 24-year-old prior to start of the season to examine extent of their defensive woes.

However, having scrapped to a narrow 2-1 win over newcomers Benevento, the club's hierarchy has now prioritised at least recruiting a defender, a thing of which engineered them to lodge yet another bid for Colley on Wednesday.

But Genk, the player's employers, appear least keen about sanctioning a sale and wasted little time to reject Sampdoria's latest €8m bid.

The Blues, first tabled a €5m bid before adding an improved €3m to the initial offer but Genk are in no mood to budge as they keep holding out for a complete €10m for a centre-back they bought for barely €2m last year.