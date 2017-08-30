Cameroon: Cooperation - Two Diplomats Bid Minister Farewell

Ambassadors Samuela Isopi of Italy and Françoise Collet of the EU Delegation to Cameroon were at the Ministry of Water Resources and Energy last week.

Two diplomats accredited to Cameroon have bid farewell to the Minister of Water Resources and Energy, Basile Atangana Kouna. The diplomats held talks with the Minister in Yaounde last week during separate audiences. After meeting with Minister Atangana Kouna, the Italian Ambassador to Cameroon, Samuela Isopi, who has been in the country for two years and will be leaving next month, told reporters she commended the level of cooperation between her country and Cameroon especially in the energy sector. "We just took some minutes together to review our cooperation and discuss on some of the projects we have on the table and I hope it will be finalized, including the big project where an Italian company is involved in SONARA. It is something strategic and very important for Cameroon. The contract was signed in 2014 and we just looked into it. The first phase is still ongoing and the second phase will be launched," Isopi said, adding that the project will enable Cameroon to avoid importing refined oil. Much earlier, the Head of the European Union Delegation to Cameroon, Françoise Collet, who has also come to the end of her mission said she had fruitful discussions with the Minister. As concerns the energy sector, she said it is one in which her delegation has been very active.