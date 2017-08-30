26 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Bashir to Partake in OIC Summit in Kazakhstan

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir will take part in Organization of Islamic Cooperation ( OIC) Summit which will be held in Kazakhstan following Eid Al-Adha.

Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour said in press statements at Khartoum Airport when he saw off the Chinese Vice- Premier who was concluding visit to the Country Saturday, that the President will meet on the sideline of the Summit with Kazakh leadership to discuss a number of bilateral dossiers , especially economic cooperation and coordination at regional and international forums.

The Minister reiterated that Sudan and Kazakhstan are linked with firm and strong ties, indicating that Kazakhstan was Sudan's supporter at international forums and UN Security Council.

