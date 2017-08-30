Sudan: Minister of Federal Government Chamber to Meets Governors of States Sunday

Khartoum — The Minister of Federal Government Chamber, Dr FAISAL Hassan Ibrahim will meet , Sunday , at the Ministry's premises Governors of the States to discuss how to implement directive of the First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister regarding salaries and wages of workers in the States.
The meeting will be attended by Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Minister of Minerals, Chairman of the Fiscal and Financial Allocation and Monitoring Commission (FFAMC) and Workers Compensation Committee.