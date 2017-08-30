Sudan: Minister of Federal Government Chamber to Meets Governors of States Sunday

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

The meeting will be attended by Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Minister of Minerals, Chairman of the Fiscal and Financial Allocation and Monitoring Commission (FFAMC) and Workers Compensation Committee.

Khartoum — The Minister of Federal Government Chamber, Dr FAISAL Hassan Ibrahim will meet , Sunday , at the Ministry's premises Governors of the States to discuss how to implement directive of the First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister regarding salaries and wages of workers in the States.

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.