26 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FM - Sweden Allocated 9.4 Million Euros for Development Projects

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour has announced that Sweden earmarked 9.4 m euros for supporting development projects in Sudan , especially in areas of water, health and education, adding that Sudan-Sweden relations are now at its best stage and that his recent visit to Sweden boosted the two countries' relations.

" Sweden affirmed release of its development aid to Sudan, which have been halted for over 20 years , as of coming January, the Minister said in press statements at Khartoum Airport while he was bidding farewell to the Chinese Vice-Premier who was concluding a two-day visit to the Country , Saturday.

Professor Ghandour added that he discussed during his visit cooperation between Sudan and Sweden and that Sweden underscored support to development in Sudan and to back Sudan in the UN Security Council, disclosing that he held meetings with the Chamber of Commerce, businessmen , organizations and reserach centers in Sweden.

He pointed out that Sweden is important European industrial country that established relations with Sudan since 1966, referring to a number of Swedish companies investing in Sudan and to Sweden's fair stance towards Sudan's issues.

