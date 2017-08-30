Sudan: Chairman of Libyan Presidential Council to Visit Sudan Sunday

Khartoum — Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council, Fayez Al-Sarraj is due to arrive in the Country Sunday on a two-day state visit at invitation of President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir.

Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour said in press statements at Khartoum Airport during a farewell of Deputy Chairman of the China's State Council who concluded visit to Sudan Saturday , that Libya and Sudan are linked with firm and deeply rooted relations depending on neighborhood , blood and history , pointing out that Al-Sarraj would be accompanied during his visit huge delegation of ministers and officials to discuss issues of concern to the two countries.

He added the President of the Republic would stand on development pf incidents in sister Libya , explaining that Sudan supports the Al-Sarraj-led legitimate government in Tripoli and that the talks between the two sides would cover all aspects of political, economic and security cooperation.

Professor Ghandour hoped that the visit would support security and stability in Libya, affirming that Sudan would do its utmost for completion of peace process in Libya.