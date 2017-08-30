Ghana Squad for Congo Double-Header Announced

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has named a 24-man squad for next month's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo.

The four-time African champions host 'Les Diables Rouges' in a Group E Day three clash on Friday, 1 September 2017, in Kumasi before travelling to Brazzaville four days later for the reverse.

Appiah has named five debutants for the crucial back-to-back games namely Edwin Gyasi of Norwegian side Aalesund, Gideon Waja of West African Football Academy, goalkeeper Lawrence Ati and Turkey-based duo Joseph Attamah Larweh and Isaac Sackey.

The quintet is expected to complement the efforts of the likes of captain Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew amongst others to record their first win of the campaign.

The Ghanaians have just a point from two games and are five points shy of leaders Egypt. Uganda has four points whilst Congo sits at the depth of the standings pointless.

Egypt and Uganda will lock horns in the other Group E clash. The Pharaohs travel to Kampala for the first leg on Thursday, 31 August 2017 before hosting the Cranes in the Mediterranean resort city of Alexandria for the return on Tuesday, 5 September 2017.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa), Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France), Joseph Addo (Aduana)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Agbenyenu Lumor (Portimonese, Portugal), Jeffery Schlupp (Crystal Palace, England), John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey), Daniel Amartey (Leicester, England), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA), Nicholas Opoku (Club Africain, Tunisia), Joseph Attamah (Bakaksehir, Turkey)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Andre Ayew (West Ham, England),

Kwadwo Poku (Miami FC, USA), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Edwin Gyasi (Aalesund, Norway), Gideon Waja (WAFA), Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo, Italy), Isaac Sackey (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Ebenezer Ofori (Stuttgart, Germany), Thomas Agyepong (NAC Breda, Netherlands)

Forwards: Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Swansea, Wales)

Raphael Dwamena (FC Zurich, Switzerland)