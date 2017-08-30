30 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kiambu and Nairobi Counties Have Most Nominated MCAs

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Patrick Lang'at

Nairobi and Kiambu top the list of counties with the most number of nominated female members of the county assemblies, added to meet the constitutional gender principle.

While the city county has 34, Kiambu has 28 in the list of 559 that had to be nominated after Kenyans elected only 96 women MCAs in the August 8 General Election.

The Constitution stipulates that the nomination slots will be as many as are required to ensure that no gender has more than two-thirds of the representation in the regional assemblies.

In the top five list, Kakamega has 25 members, Kisii 20 while Meru and Nakuru have 19 each. Kilifi and Garissa each got slots of 15 members.

At least 10 counties - Embu, Garissa, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kirinyaga, Mandera, Narok, Samburu, Wajir and West Pokot - did not elect a single woman to the local assemblies and nominated at least 10 women each to meet the legal threshold.

DISABLED

Meanwhile, the United Disabled Persons of Kenya (UDPK) has flagged 17 counties it said did not nominate disabled persons, saying they had gone against the Constitution.

"In the gazette list, 17 counties have no nominee who is a person with disability, two counties have three nominees who are persons with disabilities, eight have two nominees who are persons with disabilities whereas 20 counties have a single nominee who is a person with disability," the lobby group said in a statement sent to newsrooms.

It went on: "The gazette list as it is, is unacceptable as it does not respect the letter and spirit of the Constitution."

These counties are Kwale, Kilifi, Taita-Taveta, Wajir, Makueni, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Murang'a, Turkana, West-Pokot, Baringo and Laikipia.

Others are Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bungoma, Busia and Kisii.

Kenya

GMT Differs With Gor Coach on State of Nyayo Stadium

Kenya Premier League's head of technical services, safety and security, GMT Ottieno, has asked Gor Mahia coach Dylan… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.