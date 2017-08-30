Kenya: Two More Days to Regularize Pins on iTax, KRA Reminds Taxpayers

Nairobi — Kenya Revenue Authority has given taxpayers up to 31st August 2017 to regularize their PINs in the iTax system or face deactivation of their PINs.

In a public reminder published in the dailies, KRA is urging users to migrate to the iTax system and to start filing returns immediately.

"As of July 2017, KRA has noted that there are taxpayers who have not migrated their PINs into iTax while other taxpayers who are already in iTax are either not filing or those in active businesses are filing nil or no returns at all."

"In this regard, all PINs falling under these categories will be rendered inactive in the iTax Platform," KRA warns.

The taxman also says taxpayers who have not filed any tax return for the last three months will be considered as not trading and their PINs rendered inactive.

The public can use the PIN Checker link available in the iTax Portal to verify details of their suppliers and confirm if their PINs are active.

"PINs not yet migrated to iTax may be migrated through the iTax Portal available through the KRA website. Taxpayers who encounter any form of difficulty may seek assistance from the nearest KR office, Call centre, iTax support centre or Huduma Centre," KRA adds.

The Authority increased its revenue collection by 13.8 percent in the 2016/17 financial year compared to the previous year where it collected Sh1.210 trillion but missed its target by Sh50 billion.

The increase was attributable to growth in the consumption taxes (VAT) that had a 21.5 percent growth attributed to enhanced compliance measures.

Corporation tax also went up by 18.2 percent while Domestic Excise tax went up by 13.3 percent.