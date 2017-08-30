30 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: NOA Flays Use of Ethnicity for Political Gains

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dickson S. Adama

Jos — The Plateau State Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Bulus Samci Dabit, has called on voters to beware of politicians who hide under ethnicity or religion to create violence.

Speaking with newsmen in Jos, the Plateau State capital, Dabit also warned against hate speech by politicians and the electorate alike.

He noted that Plateau State was still recovering from violent conflicts that claimed lives and properties and therefore could not afford another such disturbance.‎

He noted that the state had enjoyed relative peace across the 17 local government areas under the present administration, adding that the agency had concluded arrangements to tackle problems associated with hate speech among various stakeholders ahead of the 2019 elections.

Nigeria

Amnesty Accuses Authorities of Detaining Hundreds Illegally

Global rights group, Amnesty International, has accused the federal government of illegal detention of several Nigerians… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.