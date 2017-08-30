Nigeria: NOA Flays Use of Ethnicity for Political Gains

Jos — The Plateau State Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Bulus Samci Dabit, has called on voters to beware of politicians who hide under ethnicity or religion to create violence.

Speaking with newsmen in Jos, the Plateau State capital, Dabit also warned against hate speech by politicians and the electorate alike.

He noted that Plateau State was still recovering from violent conflicts that claimed lives and properties and therefore could not afford another such disturbance.‎

He noted that the state had enjoyed relative peace across the 17 local government areas under the present administration, adding that the agency had concluded arrangements to tackle problems associated with hate speech among various stakeholders ahead of the 2019 elections.