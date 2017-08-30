Kenya: Authority Says Marsabit County Still Experiencing Drought

Marsabit County is still experiencing the intense effects of the drought that has persisted since early 2017.

The county lost more than 60 percent of its livestock last season before the subsequent erratic rains wiped out more of those that had remained.

Speaking to Nation Wednesday, National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) boss in Marsabit Golicha Guyo said that North Horr and Laisamis sub-counties are still at a risk of losing more livestock.

Mr Guyo warned residents saying that the drought might be severe beginning September, although the rains experienced in Saku and Moyale constituencies had improved the situation a little.

"We have been [providing] locals with human and livestock food as well as water since the year began.

"However, the drought in some parts of the county is still severe even after the short rains (fell) last month because local dams are drying up due to overuse," said Mr Guyo.

NDMA has been renewing its register of local households in preparation for a national net programme. The registration is underway in Laisamis Constituency.

Nevertheless, Mr Guyo said once the register is complete, they will have all the elderly, the disabled and people most vulnerable to the drought recorded.

He noted that the record keeping will help them manage the little resources even as assistance to locals continues.

"We had removed 2,800 households from the emergency assistance (list) but soon we might return them to the programme.

"We have increased the funds given to over 20,000 locals and there are plans to increase more as from next month," said Mr Guyo.

According to a report by Unicef dated August 3, 2017, Marsabit County has 30 percent acute malnutrition cases as a result of the drought.

Malnutrition raises the risk of increased mortality especially of children below five years of age.

The report noted that up to 11 people were reported dead previously following the effects of the drought.