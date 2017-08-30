Uganda: Libya Is Still Unsafe for Job Seekers, Says Government

Libya is still at war with itself since the fighting that culminated in the death of its leader Muammar Gaddafi, and, as a result, Uganda's ministry of Foreign Affairs says it cannot guarantee the safety of Ugandans intending to work in the volatile North African country.

The government pronouncement comes on the coattails of a call for applications in May by a labour firm called Middle East Consultants Ltd, for Ugandans interested in working as nurses and doctors in Benghazi Medical Centre.

"Libya is a war zone, [you can't work there]," said Margaret Kafeero, the head of public diplomacy at the ministry.

Middle East Consultants Ltd claimed it has clearance from the ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development to take workers to Libya.

That claim has put the Labour ministry and that of Foreign Affairs at loggerheads because Kafeero says they were never consulted.

"Ideally, we should be consulted before such a thing happens, but that was not done," she said.

The Observer has learned that the ministry of Labour has refused to clear the company to have its recruits get visas. Those who had paid could lose their money if the company fails to convince the country that Libya is safe.

Gordon Mugyenyi, the Middle East Consultants boss, told local media in May that his company has vacancies for 300 doctors, 600 nurses, and 600 laboratory technicians in Libya.

The recruits paid up to Shs 1.2 million each in registration fees, according to one applicant. This month, the company posted a picture showing chairs in a classroom and a building and said they were houses where Ugandans working in Libya were accommodated.

Those commenting on its Facebook wall said some people were promised jobs but never got what they were told. A one Peter Bukenya posted: "I humbly request for transparency and honesty in all this. Kindly update and guarantee safety.

That way, your work shall be credited."

Another person commented: What's this now? Lies! Everyone can see a photo taken on a street and a classroom. What shows that it's a nurse accommodation?"

Denis Edward posted: "You waste people's [our] time. After getting our registration fee, that's all, you don't call back ... "

In reply, the firm wrote: "Denis, stop misleading please; we are the only recruitment company here in Uganda that post all our activities here on Facebook to ensure transparency, dear. I guess other people and those who have changed their lives through Middle East are our witnesses".

Uganda's embassy in Libya closed in 2011 at the height of the war that led to Gaddafi's death. Since then, the country has been a war zone with varying militant groups controlling different parts of the country. A host of countries have not been able to open their embassies in Libya again because of insecurity.

On Monday, Middle East Consultants Ltd published an advertorial in Red Pepper saying it had made a fact-finding assessment and found that Libya was secure for work. In the advertorial, which was branded a special report, the company says fears of unsafe work in Libya were "a hoax"

"Benghazi Medical Centre is safe and secured by people in power," the advert read.

The company officials say that after they carried out inspections, they recommend that Ugandans take up the job opportunities in Libya because the country is safe.

In May last year, however, heavy shelling and a bomb hit Benghazi Medical Centre, according to the World Health Organisation. It said the "bombing represented a serious setback for the affected community and an additional challenge to humanitarian work in Libya"

Benghazi Medical Center is the only health facility providing tertiary health care to more than 500,000 people in Benghazi, according to WHO.

Labour exports are a juicy business for labour companies, which are said to have connections with powerful people in government.

They take advantage of the high unemployment and desperate young people to charge high fees for those who want to work.

A ban on labour export in January 2016 did not last. Labour consultancy firms fought and successfully got it lifted. There have been reports of mistreatment and rape of Ugandan girls working in the Middle East.