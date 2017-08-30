Kenya: Tuwei Urges Elite Athletes to Run at Ndakaini

Nairobi — Ahead of the 14th edition of the Ndakaini Half Marathon, Athletics Kenya (AK) boss Lt. Gen (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei has challenged elite athletes in the country to take part in the race slated for September 30 as way of inspiring upcoming stars.

As its tradition of bestowing elite athletes with the ambassador role, this year's competition will be graced by 2006 Commonwealth Games gold medallist in the 10,000m Lucy Kabuu, who is expected to participate in the 21km.

Kabuu, who is the race ambassador, has represented Kenya twice at the Olympics, finishing in the top ten of the 10,000m race in both 2004 and 2008.

Legendary Catherine Ndereba and two-time world champion Abel Kirui are some of the stars who have graced the annual race to encourage upcoming talent in the country and county of Murang'a where the race is held.

"I want to challenge and encourage our elite athletes to take this opportunity and take part in this year's Ndakaini Half Marathon and use the race as a build up for next year's assignments," Tuwei stated on Tuesday when presenting the race permit to Local Organisers Committee.

"It's important for them (elite athletes) to attend the event even though they will not take part in it but I think it's important because by them taking part they will encourage the young marathoners," Tuwei added.

The AK President applauded the organizers for making improvements to the course in an effort to meet international standards.

"The marathon will have an elite runners' category with a dedicated start point in line with international practice during marathon races."

As a measure of dealing with doping, Tuwei confirmed that this year's Marathon will see elite athletes undertake doping tests before and after the race with the winners disbursed after results of the tests have been received.

"It is no secret that we are currently facing a doping issue globally, to curb this at the Ndakaini Half Marathon, AK will carry out doping tests for elite athletes."

"Further to this, the prize moneys will only be disbursed once the doping results have been received."

Winners of the 21km for both men and women categories will take home Sh300, 000 up from Sh200,000, runners-up will receive Sh150, 000 up from Sh100,000 while third placed will get Sh105, 000.

The organisers are targeting to register 4000 runners this year up from 3,500 in the previous year.

Participants can register online through (www.uapndakaini.uap-group.com/reg) with individual selling at Sh800, Sh1,000 for elite runners and Sh100, 000 for corporate teams.