Africa: Cisse Unveils Squad for Burkina Faso Double

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse has announced a 26-man squad for next month's 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia qualifier double-header against Burkina Faso.

The Teranga Lions host 'Les Etalons' in a Group D Day Three clash on Saturday, 2 September 2017 at the Leopold Sedar Senghor Stadium in Dakar, before traveling to Ouagadougou three days later for the return.

Cisse has handed debut call ups to three players; defender Pape Amadou Toure of Guinean side, Horoya AC and France-based duo, Assane Diousse (Saint-Etienne) and Modou Diagne (Nancy).

The Teranga Lions who occupy the third place in Group D with three points have been strengthened by the return of Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Amiens forward, Moussa Konate.

South Africa and Burkina Faso top the group jointly with four points apiece whilst Cape Verde sits at the bottom with no point.

Meanwhile, the squad reports to camp on Tuesday, 28 August 2017 to begin preparations for the double-header.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Abdoulaye Diallo (Rennes, France), Khadim Ndiaye (Horoya AC, Guinea), Pape Seydou Ndiaye (Niary Tally)

Defenders: Moussa Wague (KAS Eupen, Belgium), Lamine Gassama (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Fallou Diagne (Metz, France), Pape Amadou Toure (Horoya AC, Guinea), Saliou Ciss (Angers, France), Kara Mbodj (Anderlecht, Belgium), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli, Italy), Modou Diagne (Nancy, France)

Midfielders: Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton, England), Pape Alioune Ndiaye (Galatasaray, Turkey), Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham, England), Cheikh Ndoye (Birmingham, England), Younouss Sankhare (Bordeaux, France), Alfred Ndiaye (Vilarreal, Spain), Salif Sane (Hanover, Germany), Assane Diousse (Saint-Etienne, France).

Forwards: Ismaïla Sarr (Rennes, France), Opa Nguette (Metz, France), Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City, England), Moussa Konate (Amiens, France), Sadio Mane (Liverpool, England), Moussa Sow (Al Ahly, United Arab Emirates), Keita Balde (Lazio, Italy)