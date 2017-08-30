Dar es Salaam City is lined up for three major sewage treatment plants estimated at 600m US dollars (about 1.320trl/-).

The ambitious plans will enable the country's commercial capital to boost its capacity of treating sewage from 10 per cent to 30 per cent by 2020.

What is more, the pipeline currently discharging the unwanted liquid into the Indian Ocean will be diverted to a plant to be set up at Jangwani area, according to Acting Chief Executive Officer of Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (DAWASA), Eng Romanus Mwang'ingo.

The Acting CEO explained that the treatment dams would be constructed at Jangwani, Kurasini and Mbezi Beach.

They will be designed in a way that they will generate their own power through biomass to operate the plants.

"Treated water from the plants will be used for other purposes such as cooling of industrial parts and irrigation while the remainder will be used as manure for agriculture and gardens in the city," the DAWASA boss said during a news conference at the Tanzania Information Services (Maelezo) auditorium.

The Jangwani plant, to be constructed at a cost of 90m US dollars (about 198bn/-), will have the capacity to treat 200,000 cubic metres per day and it will include a pipeline network running from Ubungo to Jangwani.

Eng Mwang'ingo said the network would branch off to Kinondoni, Mwananyamala, Msasani, Ilala and the central business district.

First phase of the project will have a plant with the capacity to treat 25,000 cubic metres per day, covering a pipeline network of 17.43 kilometres from Magomeni to Jangwani.

"During this phase, the pipeline discharging sewerage in the ocean will be diverted to the plant.

The project is being funded by the government of Korea through Exim Bank and the funds have been availed already," he explained.

At Mbezi Beach, the treatment plant will be set up at Kilongawima area and will be able to process 16,000 cubic metres of sewerage per day, it will consist a network of 97 kilometres covering Mbezi Beach, Kawe, Tegeta and surrounding areas.

"This project is designed to cost 65m US dollars (approximately 143bn/-) and funded by the World Bank. We are now awaiting a permit from the bank to start inviting contractors to implement the project," he explained.

The Kurasini plant will cover a network of 90 kilometres from Keko, Chang'ombe, Kurasini, Temeke and National Stadium and will have a capacity of treating 11,000 cubic metres per day.

The costs of the project are still being analysed but it will be financed by French Development Agency (AFD).