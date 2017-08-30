Tanzania: UNDP Dishes Cash for Communities

Dar es Salaam — The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Tanzania through its Global Environment Facility (GEF) Small Grants Programme has issued a small grant of Sh5.2 billion to cover downstream community-based activities in agriculture, fisheries, livestock management, agroforestry and solar energy.

UNDP Officer in Charge Mr David Omozuafoh disclosed yesterday that a Memorandum of Agreement, which is valued at Sh5.2 billion with 60 community based stakeholders across the country, was signed on August 15, this year.

Mr Omozuafoh said the fund, which will be given under the agreement, will enable communities to engage in a broad range of environmental conservation and livelihood improvement activities in areas ranging from agriculture to renewable energy.

"By providing communities in the Mainland and Zanzibar with these small grants, we hope that Sustainable Development Goals will be attained," he said.

According to him, additional areas to be covered under the grant include conservation of water sources, ecotourism, promotion of land use planning and small and artisanal mining.

Recipients of these grants will be community development organisations, which include women groups, farmers associations, pastoralists' organisations and youth groups.

District Councils and Training and research institutions, particularly those that are undertaking action-oriented research, which involves local communities, will also benefit from the grants.

The recipients of the small grants will not only impact the lives of the lives of about 6,000 Tanzanians positively, but also gain valuable skills and experience that will benefit their communities on sustainable basis.

Meanwhile, one of the recipients, Climate Action Network Tanzania project manager, Sixbert Mwanga said the current trends on the growth of human population and the pressure on land resources will have adverse impacts on the biodiversity and the natural resources around the Lake Natron ecosystem.

"It is projected to affect more the communities which are dependent on livestock keeping and agriculture and especially the Maasai communities which are mainly subsistence farmers," he said.

Additionally, sedentarinisation which has been observed among the Maasai could eventually represent a significant threat for future land degradation.

Coupled by intensification of agriculture through the use of pesticides and fertilisers, the situation will lead to water and soil pollution in such a way that living organisms in the ecosystem will be jeopardised.

In this case therefore, it is highly important to encourage and educate the local communities; mostly pastoralists and smallholders' farmers and the local authority, to produce and use sustainable food production methods and conserve the natural resources whilst building their capacities and their knowledge on pro-poor and climate resilient socio-economic or livelihood activities.