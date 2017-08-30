Tanzania: Traders to Be Taught How to Fight Fires

Dodoma — The Fire and Rescue Force in Dodoma Region has launched a special programme aimed at providing education on fire outbreaks and how to control them to traders based at the Saba Saba Market.

The programme comes in the wake of increased fire incidents in markets and other commercial centres in the country.

Briefing The Citizen over the development, Force's spokesman Emmanuel Ochieng said they have decided to organise the training in order to impart the traders at the market with sound knowledge about how to control infernos.

"Dodoma Municipality has become a smart area following the relocation of the government's seat and thus we have a crucial role to play in equipping the traders in all markets with requisite skills on how to put out fire," he said.

He added that the programme would later on be extended to traders in other markets and other commercial areas within the municipality.

Apart from hailing the programme, the chairman of the market, Mr Athumani Makole, said as part of preparations to host the government, they were also implementing a crucial project on uplifting the status of the popular market and its services.

The plans, according to him, include providing identification cards (IDs) to all traders in the area including cart operators.

"We also expect to provide special uniforms to all cart operators and register a limited number of motorcycle drivers, who will be allowed to bring and pick customers in the market area," he said.

Located in the capital centre, the market has more than 1,500 permanent traders selling various items including second hand clothes and shoes.

The place also is for retail and wholesale shops and salons as well.