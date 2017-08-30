Tanzania: We'll Re-Possess Undeveloped Plots, Vows Dodoma Director

Dodoma — The executive director of Dodoma Municipality, Mr Godwin Kunambi, has issued a three-month ultimatum to repossess undeveloped plots offered during the Capital Development Authority's era.

Briefing the media early in the week, Mr Kunambi said his office had conducted a survey that revealed that Dodoma Town had hundreds of plots that were yet to be developed.

Mr Kunambi explained that the municipal authority saw the undeveloped pieces of land, abandoned house foundations and buildings as an eyesore at the heart of the planned capital city of Tanzania.

He added that the Urban Planning Act provides only 36 months (3 years) to land owner to develop a plot otherwise the relevant authority has the mandate to take back the land for other uses or offer it to another person to develop it.

Mr Kunambi also hinted that in Dodoma Town there were a number of people owning undeveloped lands for a long time with the expectation of selling them at higher prices.

"The municipal authority has agreed to give them a three-month notice to develop their land failure of which we will have no option but to repossess the plots," he insisted.

However, Mr Kunambi said his office had already started carrying out all activities that were under CDA.

He also explained that the municipal authority would spend only seven days to ensure a person was served as per his or her needs.

According to him, this included receiving applications for construction permits and transfers of right of occupancy contrary to what CDA had been doing.

"The Dodoma municipality with available few resources, we pledge to spend only seven days to provide services to our people to avoid unnecessary complaints as we learnt from the defunct CDA," he said.

The municipal director also said his office had started changing about 40,000 demarcated lands from ground lease of 33 years to land lease of 99 years as it was directed by President John Magufuli.