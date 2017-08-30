Zimbabwe: Bogus Cops Face 23 Counts of Armed Robbery

A gang of fake cops that was arrested in June on allegations of terrorising businesses in Harare, getting away with cash and valuables worth over $100 000 is now facing 13 fresh charges.

When the five gang members initially appeared in court in June, they were facing 10 armed robbery counts, unlawful entry and illegal possession of explosives charges.

Following further investigations by the police, they will now stand trial on September 6 for 23 counts. Armed with pistols, machetes and knives, Gift Dandemutande (28), Mugove Chimuti (28), Ishmael Mutungira (23), Musarurwa Gutsa (41) and Tinashe Munhanga (36) would allegedly engage in criminal activities across the city.

Sometimes they would commit the offences while clad in police uniforms. They would use the explosives to blow safes and loot money. The suspects are in custody and their trial will commence before regional magistrate Ms Lucy Mungwari.

The prosecutor Mr Ephraim Zinyandu is alleging that on May 3 at around 1am, the gang went to Travellers Tavern Bar in Dzivarasekwa 1, Harare. Some of them were wearing police uniforms and identified themselves to a security guard as cops. The suspects lied that they had arrested some criminals who stole valuables at the bar and wanted to interview security guards manning the premises.

They pepper sprayed the guards before handcuffing them. The court heard how the gang took the guards' mobile phones and proceeded to a warehouse where they attempted to break the safe using explosives. They later stole boxes of cigarettes worth $3 254. Using the same weapons and clad in police uniforms, the gang went to Fashion Fair shops in Hatfield on May 10 early in the morning.

They saw two security guards and introduced themselves as police officers on duty. The suspects lied to the guards that they were wanted at the police station for theft. They force-marched the guards into a garage where they gagged them and tied their hands and legs, before pepper spraying them. One of the guards tried to resist and was struck with a machete on the leg.

The criminals blew a safe and took $1 300 and some mobile phones. Two days later, they went to house number 6670 Granary armed with machetes and iron bars.

They broke into Willard Hakurotwi's tuckshop and stole groceries after tying his hand and legs. On March 27, they pounced on Kanyasha Bottle Store and Butchery in Kuwadzana, where they forced entry into the premises and attacked a security guard before stealing a safe containing $1 000.

The court heard that the following day, the gang masqueraded as cops and confronted four guards at Magunje Shopping Centre. They accused the guards of accommodating criminals. The suspects then ransacked the Magunje Supermarket and stole $34 000 and used part of the money to buy vehicles. They also stole $32 500 cash from a wholesale in Kuwadzana 6.

It is the State's case that the gang also blew three safes at Magumbe Supermarket in Warren Park D and stole $32 000 cash.