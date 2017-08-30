The official opening of the 2017 edition of the All Africa Black-ball Pool Championships will now be held this morning at Belvedere Technical Teachers' College.

Zimbabwe is hosting the tournament and five countries have turned up for the event that will have singles, doubles and mixed doubles at City Sports Centre until Saturday. The event was scheduled to be officially opened yesterday at 5pm, but the guest of honour was committed elsewhere.

The Zimbabwe Pool Association led by Godknows Marawanyika and his deputy, Sam Simenti, confirmed the official opening is on today. "The official opening of the 2017 edition of the All Africa Black-ball Pool Championships will now be held tomorrow (today) at Belvedere Technical Teachers Colleges Great Hall.

"It was our wish to have the official opening on Tuesday, but we had to wait for Lesotho who had promised to turn up for the event, but failed to secure enough funds.

"We had to wait for confirmation from Lesotho who had promised to turn up, but withdrew at the last-minute. "We are hopeful that the games will go on well and we also had to wait for our guest who should be from Government to officially open the games."

Zimbabwe Fish Eagles teams

Men: Takunda Chauraya (Harare), Adriel Shamhu (Bulawayo), Stephen Paswani (Bulawayo), Hillary Makamuri (Mash West),Obidience Nyarumwe (Chitungwiza), Morris Duncan (Chitungwiza), Munashe Silingwane (Harare),Takudzwa Shaurwa (Harare), Emmanuel Rapasi (Bulawayo), Office Saidi (Chitungwiza),Takudzwa Matawu (Chitungwiza),Torai Zhemu (Chitungwiza)

Women: Christine Sengwe (Bulawayo), Flatter Moyo (Bulawayo), Auxillia Munyengwi (Midlands), Dadirai Mhindu (Mash West),Phiona Musavengana ( Harare), Patronellah Chikotosa (Manicaland), Priscilla Chisoro (Bulawayo), Carol Dube (Byo), Plack Machipisa (Mash Central), Shylet Musonho (Mash West),Alice Chihota (Chitungwiza), Brenda Mukomba (Chitungwiza)