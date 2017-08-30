Somalia: Hirshabelle Election Commission Officially Launched

The Parliament speaker of HirShabelle, Sheikh Osman Barre has announced the Interim Election Commission following the ouster of Ex President Ali Abdullahi Osoble this month.

The new electoral body, which is made up of nine lawmakers is tasked with the preparation of the Presidential election slated for mid September, according to a degree by the speaker.

The names of the Election Commission members are as following:

Mohamud Hussein Yusuf - The Chairman

Abukar Hassan Ali - The 1st deputy chairman

Abdullahi Mohamed Adow - The 2nd deputy chairman

Ismail Mohamed Nur - The Secretary

Abdiweli Sheikh Ali Omar - The spokesperson

Ahmed Bariise Heydar - A member

Abditifah Abdulkadir Adow Gure - A member

Mohamed Ahmed Farah Kolombo - A member