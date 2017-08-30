29 August 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Gunmen Kill Woman Near Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Somali official says unknown gunmen were reported to have shot and killed a woman in the outskirts of the capital, Mogadishu on Tuesday night.

Confirming the incident to Radio Shabelle, Garabaley area administrator, Ali Hassan Ali said two men armed with pistols gunned down the civilian in Tabelaha Sheekh Ibraahin locality.

The killers managed to escape from the scene, before the arrival of the local security forces, who launched an investigation. No arrest was made for the murder so far.

No group has claimed responsibility for the killing of the woman, who used to sell a tea in Tabelaha Sheekh Ibraahin, according to Ali.

Somalia

Al-Shabaab Defectors Being Rehabilitated to Re-enter Society

Last June, al-Shabab militants attacked an Ethiopian base in the Somali town of Halgan, one of several raids on African… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.