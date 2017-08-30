Somalia: Gunmen Kill Woman Near Mogadishu

A Somali official says unknown gunmen were reported to have shot and killed a woman in the outskirts of the capital, Mogadishu on Tuesday night.

Confirming the incident to Radio Shabelle, Garabaley area administrator, Ali Hassan Ali said two men armed with pistols gunned down the civilian in Tabelaha Sheekh Ibraahin locality.

The killers managed to escape from the scene, before the arrival of the local security forces, who launched an investigation. No arrest was made for the murder so far.

No group has claimed responsibility for the killing of the woman, who used to sell a tea in Tabelaha Sheekh Ibraahin, according to Ali.