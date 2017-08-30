President John Magufuli is expected to grace this year's annual general meeting of the Association of Local Authorities of Tanzania (ALAT) early October, during which the industrialisation agenda will centre the discussion.

Chairman of the ALAT, Mr Gulamhafeez Mukadamu, yesterday said the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) was designed in line with the government's focus on industrialisation.

"We will insist our members to allocate enough lands for industrial investments in their area to support the industrialisation agenda, we will put out efforts on industrial investment," said Mr Mukadamu who also doubles as Mayor of Shinyanga.

To emphasise on this, the event will go by the theme, "land under the jurisdiction of the local authorities is the catalyst for the development, the councils should allocate land for the investment of small and large scale industries."

He said the four-day meeting from October 2 in Mbeya Region comes at a time when the association is transforming itself into new face that will reinstate trust among its members countrywide.

"Currently, we are in process to positively change the ALAT to make it new again, including informing the members the actions taken against the dishonest members of secretariat of the association," he said.

The meeting is expected to attract about 500 participants, including Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr George Simbachawene and executives from the ministry, local government leaders and representatives from government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

During the meeting, the ALAT will also take the participants through the report of implementation of the association's activities for last year.