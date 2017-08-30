30 August 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Chanika Ultra-Modern Hospital Opens Soon

By Jimmy Lwangili

THE multi-billion shillings ultra-modern maternity hospital that has been built at Chanika on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam, to offer maternal and newborn services, will begin operations next week.

The Korea-Tanzania Friendship Chanika Maternity Hospital, constructed at a cost of 8bn/- supported by the Republic of Korea through Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), is aimed at reducing maternal and infant mortality in the country.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam during a tour of the hospital yesterday, the Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea to Tanzania, Mr Geum Young, pledged that his country will continue to support Tanzania in various sectors including health.

"We will continue to support Chanika and Mloganzira hospitals in order to help the government of Tanzania improve health services. The governments of these two countries will promote cordial relationships and cooperate in various development issues," he stressed.

The Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Paul Makonda and other government leaders were also part of the delegation that visited the hospital, which will be officially launched in October, this year, when the KOICA President is pencilled to visit the country.

Mr Makonda thanked the Korean government for the support and urged service providers at the hospital to offer friendly services to patients and be organised to make sure it delivers as intended.

"Expectant mothers and newborn children have been facing a number of challenges related to health services such as sharing beds ... this will never happen at this new facility.

The hospital has been designed to offer friendly maternal and newborn services," he said. The hospital project designed under the slogan, "One Mother One Bed" has been fixed with high-tech equipment among others Obstetrics and Gynaecology Ultrasound, X-rays and ECG machine and KOICA had already conducted capacity building to more than 70 medical personnel to operate the machines and provide services to mothers and infants.

At the same occasion, the Regional Medical Officer, Dr Grace Magembe, said 78 staff had already reported to the hospital and assured that they would work according to their ethics, in order to make sure patients get better health services.

She said that the 160-bed capacity hospital would provide emergency and basic obstetric care and other important services such as anaesthesia. "One of the components of the capacity building is customer care ... we want the staff of this hospital to have good customer care for improved service delivery," Ms Magembe added.

