Tanzania: Kadco Controversy Worries Parliamentary Committee

Dodoma — THE Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has raised concerns over controversial operations of the Kilimanjaro Airport Development Company (KADCO), which is now fully owned by the government.

The committee members who met Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) officials here yesterday said that although the government has repossessed all shares in KADCO, there were some issues which were not clear with regard to its operations.

The MPs resolved to summon the Minister for Works, Transport and Communication, Prof Makame Mbarawa, to appear before the Committee to clear controversies especially to where do KADCO belongs.

Responding to MPs questions, TAA Ministerial Advisory Board Chairman Prof Ninatubu Lema said that his authority has no mandate over KADCO operations, it only disbursed fund for purchasing the shares.

"KADCO is an autonomous public entity which reports direct to the government - the contract is between the company and government, TAA only provided money for buying the shares," Prof Lema said. He further explained that TAA oversees operations of 58 airports in the country and Kilimanjaro Airport is not among them.

He said that after the privatisation of KIA, TAA remained only as landlord. Kilindi Member of Parliament Omary Kigua (CCM) said that it is irrational for TAA to released funds for purchasing shares in KADCO but has no mandate over its operations.

He said that the Minister should explain before the Committee on why KIA operations were different from other airports and the reason for not being under TAA.

Another Member of Parliament, Jamal Kassim (Magomeni, CCM), expressed disappointment on how KADCO investment has been treated. He said that KADCO was supposed to be under TAA like other airports in the country.

Sikonge MP, Joseph Kakunda (CCM) said that the 6.3 million US dollar investments on KADCO have not been made clear, a situation that prompts them to believe that there were some government officials who own the company.

He said it is not clear whether after the government repossessed all KADCO shares, the company was reregistered and who appointed the new management.

The PAC Chairperson, Ms Naghenjwa Kaboyoka (Same East - Chadema), said that the Committee would summon the Minister because they were not satisfied with explanations by the Treasury and Permanent Secretary's offices. She queried why the government was not giving clear answers to where KADCO belongs.

"The Controller and Auditor General's report has also indicated that the government has been silent over who controls KADCO. We need to get thorough explanations over the issue," Ms Kaboyoka said.

The Ministry's Chief External Auditor, Mr John Mlanga, informed the Committee that they raised the query over KADCO operations after they had also received unclear answers from the authorities.

Meanwhile, Ms Kaboyoka has directed the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) to conduct special auditing on TAA to see how all accounting operations were conducted and submit the report to Clerk of the National Assembly. She also directed TAA to respond to all queries raised by CAG and present the report to the CAG within 21 days.