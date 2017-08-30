30 August 2017

Tanzania: SACP Mambosasa Promises Hard Times Ahead for Criminals

By Iddy Mwema

THE new Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Mr Lazaro Mambosasa, has vowed to ensure Dar es Salaam region remains safe and not become a criminal hideout.

Addressing a maiden news conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Commander Mambosasa insisted the need for cooperation and support from the residents of Dar es Salaam in order to bring out the criminals who have created their hiding places.

"The plan is to make sure the city does not become a hiding place for criminals and therefore it is upon the residents of Dar es Salaam to report to police all known whereabouts of the criminals," he stressed.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) Mambosasa said through the residents' cooperation and support to the police, it will help him ensure the criminals operating freely in the city will have nowhere to hide.

"The criminals in Kibiti who are planning to hide in the city should be given a hard time, and the same should be applied to criminals who are in Dar es Salaam and are planning to raid other regions," he noted.

Commander Mambosasa assured the public of high commitment to work closely with 'wananchi', security organs in ward and district levels, including Members of Parliament (MPs) and councillors in efforts of making the city a peaceful place to live.

He reiterated the need for the residents of Dar es Salaam not to remain silent or harbour criminals in their areas, but instead report to police for appropriate action against them.

Commander Mambosasa who was the Dodoma Regional Police Commander was appointed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro, replacing the Zonal's Acting Police Commander, Lucas Mkondya who has been transferred to Mtwara as RPC.

