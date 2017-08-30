The National Elections Commission on Friday August 18 2017 launched the Civil and Voter Educations (CVE) campaign.

The CVE campaign was launched simultaneously in the entire 19 magisterial districts in the country.

Speaking at the headquarters of NEC, the Chairman of the Commission, Cllr. Jerome Korkoya, said under the new elections law, Section 2.(9), the Commission is mandated to create programs that can inform the voters through sensitization as to why they should vote.

Chairman Korkoya said that the franchise rights of the electorates can only be exercised if they are properly informed about the benefit of deciding the next leader of the country through the ballot boxes.

Chairman Korkoya said that 436 civil educators have been trained, in additional to 290 gender mobilizers to conduct door-to-door outreach and judiciously educate voters.

Chairman Korkoya assured the use of the media in airing jingles and talk shows so that necessary information and arising questions will be addressed.

Making his remarks, the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Boima S. Kamara, called on the educators to see themselves as Ambassadors of peace so that the aim of the exercise will be fruitful.

He admonished them not to indulge in local politics when dispensing their duties, and that peace should be their message rather than being partisan.

A representative of the United States Embassy, Deputy Chief of Mission Sam Watson said that the civic education is necessary in ensuring citizens participatory in governance.

Mr. Watson commended the efforts of Chairman Korkoya and team for working within the timeline of the elections calendar. He assured that the collective efforts of civil societies and institutions will ensure that the electoral process is not only free, but credible and transparent, because there will be no development without peace.

Speaking on behalf of the United Nations, the Special Representative for the Secretary General (SRSG) Farid Zarif said that the United Nation is always with the people of Liberia in this transitional moment.

The European Union Representative Tina Intelmann said that Liberia's democracy is nascent and more needs to be done. She added that Europeans have made millions of dollars investment in the country which makes them more involved in making sure the election process is successful.

Other dignitaries from the House Committee on Elections, Senate Committee on Autonomous Agencies, the African Union, and ECOWAS all added their voices to ensure that the transformation process is successful.

The occasion at the Headquarters of NEC was graced by Flomo Cultural Theatre group and the young sensational singer Semah. G Weifur.