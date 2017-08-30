Tanzania: Simba to Get Back Community Shield Next Wednesday

SIMBA will get back their Community Shield on September, 6th this year, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) announced yesterday.

TFF Media and Communications Officer Alfred Lucas said the Community Shield which was returned to the federation for correction has been finalised and it will be handed back to the winners Simba before their Mainland Premier League encounter against Azam at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

"Let me take this opportunity to apologise for the inconveniences caused as a result of the mistakes made due to misspelled word on the Shield. It will never happen again," Lucas said. Simba were ordered by the TFF, to hand back the Community Shield they won on Wednesday, for it to be corrected.

Instead of 'Shield,' the calligrapher wrote 'Community 'Sheild," which raised uproar among sports fans, with many pointing fingers at the federation officials for a blunder. Furthermore, several TFF employees are on the cage, following an embarrassing scenario in which, a Community Shield awarded to Simba was misspelt.

Already the TFF Acting General Secretary, Wilfred Kidao has taken disciplinary measures against the federation employees, who were in charge of handling the matter. "It is an embarrassing scenario and the TFF as well as Tanzanians, especially football lovers were not pleased with a misspelled word which appeared on the Shield," he said.

However, Lucas could not reveal the names of employees who have been taken to task. The Msimbazi Reds drew first blood of the season, beating their traditional rivals Young Africans 5-4 on penalties to lift the Community Shield at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam last Wednesday.

The match had to be decided on penalties after it ended in a barren draw at the 90 regulations minutes.