Cameroon: Good Policies, Best Outcomes!

Fall armyworm has spread to Cameroon. The pest has attacked crops in at least 24 African countries. In Cameroon, the… Read more »

Do you know that Sub-Saharan Africa has one of the fastest growing youth populations in the world? And that the absolute number of working-age Africans grew by 14 million in 2014 alone? Many countries in the region are looking forward to taking advantage of this demographic dividend, a situation where there are more working-age members of the population than dependents. However, this advantage can only be a benefit if working-age groups are gainfully employed. And, the million dollar question goes thus: what would governments do to increase economic opportunities for their rapidly growing youth population! Remember that Africa is a large and diverse region, necessitating different policies for different economies and contexts. Therefore, a one-size-fits-all approach often employed by some governments to improve employment opportunities for their respective youth populations will flop. In fact, economists have broken down sub-Saharan Africa's employment challenges into typologies: predominately rural, predominately urban, and mixed between rural and urban economies. Thus, the approaches and policies needed to create jobs in farm-based economies differ greatly from those that benefit urbanized ones; and what works for improving economic opportunities for men is not always the best strategy for improving outcomes for women. Therefore, highly-tailored approaches to job creation based on economy type should be the focus of policymakers. The youths of Tcheboa would certainly disdain idleness, crime, alcoholism and drug use if policies were re-tailored in their best interest!

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.