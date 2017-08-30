Cameroon: 2018 World Cup Qualifiers - Indomitable Lions Sharpen Claws

Out of the 23 players called to camp by Head Coach Hugo Broos, 22 have answered present except Nouhou Tolo who was expected to join the group yesterday

Preparations have intensified in the camp of the Indomitable Lions ahead of their back-to-back 2018 World Cup qualifiers against the Super Eagles of Nigeria. The national football squad will clash with the Super Eagles on Friday September 1, 2017 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria and will play the return leg on September 4, 2017 in Yaounde. Out of the 23 players called to camp by the head coach, Hugo Broos, 22 have answered present. Two household names notably, Clinton Njie and Toko Ekambi are not part of the squad this time around due to injury. However, coach Hugo Broos made some replacements in order to meet up with the challenge. Training proper began yesterday August 29, 2017 with two sessions programmed per day. The training began with physical fitness training under the supervision of trainer, Christophe Manoeuvrier, before beginning the technical and tactical part. The Lions will have their last training session today before leaving for Uyo, Nigeria, tomorrow August 31, 2017. On Monday only ten players were present. The last contingent of players arrived in Yaounde on Monday August 28, 2017. They are Jean Pierre Nsame, Sebastien Siani (KV Oostende, Belgium), Fai Colins (Standard de Liège, Belgium), Yaya Banana (Panionios, Grèce), Vincent Aboubakar (FC Porto, Portugal), Michael Ngadeu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic), Mabouka Ernest (Maccabi Haïfa, Israel), Leuko Serge (CD Lugo, Spain) , Frank Zambo Anguissa (Marseille, France), Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting (Stoke City, England), Fabrice Ondoa (FC Séville, Spain) and Moumi Ngamaleu (Rheinorf, Austria). Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders, USA), who was equally called by Coach Hugo Broos was expected to join the group yesterday. Prior to the training, Hugo Bross reminded the players of the importance of the double encounter. The goal according to him is to re-launch the World Cup qualifier and to cover up the gap created by Nigeria. He also remined them of the importance of a player to play the World Cup. Consequently he called on them to concentrate and have a winning spirit. The encounter will be third playing day of the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier. The Super Eagles top African qualifying Group B with six points after two games while Cameroon are second with two points. Zambia are third on one point with Algeria bottom also on one point.