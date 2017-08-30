Cameroon: Exemplary Cooperation!

opinion

In both human relations and bilateral and multilateral cooperation, true friendship is mostly measured in moments and areas of difficulties. For, in fair weather, it can be difficult, if not impossible, to tell with precision who can stand by you and how when disaster hits. Cameroon has aptly demonstrated to the hitherto war-torn Central African Republic (CAR) that she is a friend indeed on whom the country can rely for a better tomorrow. Handing over military gadgets gotten from the runaway former administration back to the present regime, like was the case in Garoua-Boulaï on Monday August 28, 2017 speaks of Cameroon's kind-heartedness to harness peace and prosperity in CAR. It is no news to anyone any longer that these development ingredients had been luxuries in the country for years now owing to the internal rivalry that almost brought Cameroon's neighbour to its knees. Cameroon's gesture itself equally demonstrates mutual understanding existing between the two neighbouring and brotherly countries and a shared vision of the two leaders to sue for lasting peace. Exemplary cooperation indeed that also ignites hopes of sustained harmony in CAR! Monday's ceremony, co-chaired by the Ministers of Defence of the two countries, came against a backdrop of heightened efforts to ensure socio-political stability in the Central African country. Doing so within the ambits of international law by respecting the United Nations prescriptions made the deal a good one for the two countries bound by geography and other cooperation elements to live together. Ensuring the security of one another as well as guaranteeing her stability, like Cameroon's move depicts, also translates the desire to ensure internal and sub-regional peace. It wouldn't have been otherwise from a peace-loving country that Cameroon has been known for within and without, especially cognisant of the wise adage which holds that "you can't be at peace when your neighbour's house is on fire." Putting up the fire that has ravaged CAR for over the years now through legitimately handing over instruments of peace and security, that would have otherwise served as weapons of mass destruction had they been left in wrong hands, is telling of Cameroon's unwavering determination to constructively contribute for the effective return to normalcy in the Central African Republic. A mark of not only true friendship but responsible neighbourliness as well! With the Faustin Archange Touadéra-led regime now in full possession of the military gadgets, hopes are that efforts will not be relented in calming down pockets of resistance so that together the citizens can selflessly lay a solid groundwork for meaningful socio-economic development for the current and future generations.