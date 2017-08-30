Following recent news that Vice President Joseph Boakai collapsed while on a campaign tour in Voinjama, Lofa County, the V.P. has clarified that whatever information was provided to the public about him in that regard was the work of "wishful thinkers" masterminded by opposition parties to discourage those who love him from voting for him.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Observer last Sunday, Boakai added that all of his activities in the county were successful and that he and his entire entourage have a clean bill of health. "The news that I collapsed is a lie that was put together by those who consider themselves as oppositions to me, but I am very fine and have walked the principal streets of Voinjama, visited nearby communities including Quardu-Gboni, Barkedu and several other villages to meet my people.

This time, the wishful thinkers have it that I fell out during my visit to Lofa. The news is not true because I am healthy and have concluded my activities by walking and interacting with people in distant places," the VP said. During his visit, VP Boakai also stopped in Lawalazu Town (northwest of Voinjama) for a program organized jointly by Lawalazu and Tubungaisue, Quardu-Gboni, Barkedu and several other area, where he dedicated a youth center and chief's compound among other projects.

The news about the VP collapsing was very shocking to citizens in the county who described it as "misleading and false," with the intent to destroy the strong legacy of the VP, discourage his supporters and mislead the public that the VP is not healthy enough to run the country. The citizens called on all his supporters to remain firm and know that the VP is actively involved in his campaign and making sure it is very successful.

The citizens of Quardu-Gboni expressed their appreciation for the level of work Boakai has done so far, which they said has brought hope to the county. "This is the only opportunity we have to elect a president. If we fail to work tirelessly to see victory, then it will be a serious problem, meaning we will never have such an opportunity again. If he loses the election, it will affect not just Lofa, but the entire country's development," said Alhaji Kromah on behalf of residents of the county.

Reacting to the VP's analogy regarding his 12 years as Vice President, Mr. Kromah lauded him, adding that it is time for the race car to take the lead and develop the country.