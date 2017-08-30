30 August 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Man in the Dock for Stealing Booze Worth $75k

By Victor Maphosa

A Mbare man appeared in court yesterday charged with stealing $75 000 worth of alcohol from a warehouse of a large retail distributor.

Zivanai Manzini (41), a security guard, appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sande, who remanded him to August 20 on a $50 bail.

The prosecutor Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that between July 31 and August 20 this year, Manzini connived with his gang to steal alcohol from the retail distributor. Further allegations are that Manzini, who worked as a security guard at the warehouse in Msasa, used duplicate keys to gain entry. The gang also twisted the screen door to gain easy access to the warehouse.

It is alleged that the gang stole imported liquor with a total value of $75 381,81. Manzini and his accomplices, who are still at large, disappeared with the liquor. The offence came to light when the employer visited the warehouse, only to discover that some of the liquor was missing.

A complaint was lodged with the police, leading to the arrest of Manzini.

Nothing was recovered.

