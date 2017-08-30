Africa Karate Instructors, Referees Convene in Dar

KARATE instructors and referees from more than ten countries will convene in Dar es Salaam for a week to upgrade their rankings.

During the week-long upgrading event, the martial artists and referees will also attend a seminar on how to uplift the standard of the fast growing sport, which will be among competitive sporting events in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

According to the Japan Karate Association (JKA) Tanzania branch's Chief Instructor, Sensei Jerome Mhagama, asixth dan JKA instructor, Master Shihan Koichiro Okuma, will arrive in Dar es Salaam tomorrow from Japan to supervise the grading exercise to take place at Upanga's Don Bosco Youth Centre from September 1-4.

He will be closely assisted by Tanzania's Chief Instruc tor, trainer and an international judge, Sensei Jerome (5th dan). Those who will be examined for the upgrading of their respective ranking (from Dan 1- black belt) will come from among other countries, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Congo DRC, Angola, South Africa and France.

Nestory Fedeliko, who is the secretary general of JKA Tanzania said that the event is expected to draw participants from different other countries.

"We expect the number of participants to increase as more countries have shown interest to participate," said Fedeliko. This will be the second time for Tanzania, one of the powerful karate countries in Africa to host such a major international event.

It will also be the second time for Okuma to attend it in the country under a joint collaboration of JKA Tanzania and Japanese's karate body, JKA/ World federation. Fedeliko said that those who will excel in the examination will be upgraded to new belts.

'They will be conferred with certificates and licences to officiate at major international karate championships," said JKA Tanzania official. He said different governmental officials, including the National Sports Council (NSC) Secretary General, Mohammed Kiganja are expected to attend.

Other invitees, according to Fedeliko include Japanese embassy officials and others to mention but a few. "The events will be open to all, we invite them to come and learn the spirit of karate," he said.

He said karate was not about promoting hooliganism, but promotes health and mental fitness. "It is all about discipline in social life, self defence and defend others. It is not all about attacking but it is much concerned with self discipline," he said.