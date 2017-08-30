Zimbabwe: Ex-Soldier Points Gun At Builder in Land Row

Retired Zimbabwe National Army colonel Elliot Piki was arraigned before the courts yesterday after he allegedly pointed a gun at another man in a land dispute on the outskirts of Harare.

Piki (57), denied the charge of contravening Section 27(b) of the Firearms Act (Chapter 10:09) "Pointing Firearm", when his trial opened before Harare magistrate Ms Nomsa Sabarauta. It is alleged that on June 2 this year, Piki saw the complainant Hama Chidike and his colleague digging holes in his farm yard.

He approached the two and ordered them to move out of his yard while pointing a pistol at them. Chidike ran away when he saw the pistol and Piki followed him, but did not manage to catch up with him.

Chidike reported the matter to the police, leading to Piki's arrest. Prosecutor Ms Fransica Mukumbiri led evidence from two State witnesses, who included Chidike.

In his testimony, Chidike, a builder, narrated how Piki approached them at the new residential area just outside Waterfalls, where they intended to construct a pre-cast wall and threatened to shoot him. "Your Worship, we are just builders who were doing their job," he said.

"Piki came where we were working while carrying a sjambok. "He first approached my colleague who ran away when he saw the sjambok. As I was walking towards him to talk things over, that is when he took out his pistol and pointed it at me.

"When I saw the gun, I sensed danger and decided to take to my heels, that is when he shouted that he would shoot me, but I did not stop." Piki dismissed the allegations as lies. But Chidike's colleague also testified against him.

The matter was deferred to today for trial continuation, while Piki is on $50 bail.