30 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Flood - Anambra Residents Urged to Build Pits, Ponds

By Emma Elekwa

Awka — Anambra State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mechanization, Processing and Export, Mr Afam Mbanefo, has called on residents in flood prone areas to build catchment pits,flood ponds, drainage ditches and dykes to prevent flood hazards.

Mbanefo had alerted the citizenry, especially farmers and other stakeholders in the agricultural sector on the expectations from the 2017 seasonal rainfall predictions made by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET).

He recalled that NIMET had predicted heavy rainfall towards the concluding period of the rainy season while very high temperature with relative high humidity, would be experienced immediately after the rains.

"The outcomes of the predictions are that there is the possibility of flood towards the end of the rainy season and a high rate of diseases that are associated with high temperature, after the rains, the commissioner said."

