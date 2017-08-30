30 August 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: 'Stars Under the Stars' Show a Success

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

The "Stars Under Stars" fashion show hosted by popular radio station Star FM in conjunction with two designers lived up to its billing as everything went according to plan.

The two leading fashion houses, Chenesai and Zuvva Fashion Hub have emerged their two campaigns in a bid to promote and market their wares. Chenesai brand was founded by Chenesai Mangoma and Zuvva Fashion Hub is by Joyce Chimanye. Some of the brands present were Zanorashe, Chenna Neni, Zuvva, African Citizen, SOG, Chenesai and Afridi among others.

The event which was held at Star FM gardens saw radio personalities being dressed by various designers, Zimpapers group chief executive officer Pikirayi Dekete, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce Permanent Secretary, Abigail Shoniwa, designers, talkshow host Rebecca Chisamba, fashionistas and were designers in attendance.

Star FM general manager, Radio services Broadcasting division Comfort Mbofana said the show was an annual event. "It is about promoting fashion and giving opportunity to local designers. I hope this event will provoke debate not only in fashion but in other sectors.

"There has been a talk about promoting local for the past two years and let us all jump onto the bandwagon. Research has shown that many people want local brands and designers here," he said.

Shoniwa said it was an honour to be part of the initiative. "It is an honour to recognise the power of entrepreneurship and the role that it plays in shaping the economy," she said. "We should create opportunities for these start- ups in order for them to contribute immensely to the economy," she said.

Local designer Chenesai Mangoma, said the purpose of the collaboration is to effectively boost the local design and manufacturing industries through promotion of local fashion products.

"The fashion and design industry in Africa is booming and headed for its peak, yet Zimbabwean designers are missing from the limelight," she said

"WearZim is coming in to be the movement, whose aim is to encourage Zimbabweans to wear apparel, accessories, and footwear designed and manufactured in Zimbabwe by local designers and manufacturers," said Mangoma.

Under the WearZim campaign, designers and manufacturers are encouraged to collaborate with diverse markets, improve product quality, increase profitability and in the process create viable sources of income.

