Eritrea: Emni Haili-Adi Behailai Road Renovation

Asmara — Bdiho General Construction Company is renovating a 30-kilometer long dirt road linking Emni Hayli with Adi Behaylai.

Mr. Ogbazgi Hailemichael, Head of infrastructure in the company, said that the renovation started early this year which includes construction of new bridges. He also noted that over 30 heavy and light machineries are engaged in the renovation activity. 90% of the renovation process has been completed, he added.

The Engineers involved in the construction also said that the road has significant contribution in facilitating the daily activities of the residents of the sub-zone.

Emni Haili sub-zone comprises 105 villages, out of which 60 villages are beneficiaries from the road renovation.