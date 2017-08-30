30 August 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Emni Haili-Adi Behailai Road Renovation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Bdiho General Construction Company is renovating a 30-kilometer long dirt road linking Emni Hayli with Adi Behaylai.

Mr. Ogbazgi Hailemichael, Head of infrastructure in the company, said that the renovation started early this year which includes construction of new bridges. He also noted that over 30 heavy and light machineries are engaged in the renovation activity. 90% of the renovation process has been completed, he added.

The Engineers involved in the construction also said that the road has significant contribution in facilitating the daily activities of the residents of the sub-zone.

Emni Haili sub-zone comprises 105 villages, out of which 60 villages are beneficiaries from the road renovation.

Eritrea

National Association of Public Health Founding Congress

The National Association of Public Health held founding Congress on 26 August at the Asmara Palace Hotel here in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.