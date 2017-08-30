30 August 2017

By Andre Musonda

Popular Nigerian comedian Nkem Owoh, better known as Ukwa, has arrived in the country for some performance alongside top Zambian comedians at the Mulungushi International Centre.

Ukwa will be part of the cast on Friday alongside the likes of Bob Nkosha of the Dorika fame, Dangerous J'burg, Lee Nonde (Ba Robby), Katebe Chibwe, Sinkala 'Big Head' among others.

The leading Nigerian comedian whom many recognize from his popular acts on satellite television took off his comical hat to talk about the importance of the citizenry knowing their status.

He was pressed by a horde of journalists at ZNBC seeking to be politically correct to comment on President Edgar Lungu's declaration that HIV/AIDS testing be made mandatory.

Ukwa said the move was important in moving forward in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

He said that citizens should heed the calls and voluntarily be tested as a way of helping fighting the HIV/AIDS scourge.

This is the second time Ukwa is coming to Zambia for some performances after having been in the country in 2007.

