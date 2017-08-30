30 August 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Police Arrest Suspects in Connection With Governor's Killing

Somali security forces have arrested several suspects in connection with the murder of Galgaduud governor, Mohamed Sheikh Ali Elmi, during an especial operation in Mogadishu.

Speaking to the reporters in the capital, Yaqshid district commissioner Ahmed Hassan said the suspects had been taken to custody, and being interrogated over the Emli's killing.

Hassan did specify the number of the suspects held in prison.

Late Elmi was gunned down in Yaqshid by armed men, though to be Al shabaab assassins while visiting his family in the district at a nigh time.

Al shabaab has intensified targeted assassinations against top government officials, civil servants and security force members in Mogadishu for the past few months.

