Somalia: AMISOM Military Convoy Targeted in IED Blast in Southern Somalia

A roadside bomb struck a military convoy transporting African Union peacekeepers in Somalia's southern Lower Shabelle region on Wednesday, August 29.

The AU troops' convoy came under land mine explosion while travelling between Golweyn and Bula Marer towns, according to local residents, who spoke to Radio Shabelle.

Al Shabaab has claimed the responsibility for the attack, saying a military vehicle was damaged by IED blast. The AMISOM forces were reported to have clashed with militants.

The sides have exchanged heavy and small weapons that left at least two civilians in the area dead, while two others were wounded, and admitted to a local hospital.