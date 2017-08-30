30 August 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: 'Erratic' Fwayo Back At Chipolopolo Camp

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Evans Mulenga

The Fwayo Tembo-Wedson Nyirenda soap opera has just updated itself with the Lusaka Dynamos midfielder making a last minute change of heart to join the Chipolopolo camp.

Tembo ironically became the last player to join camp after all the foreign based players summoned reported for duty.

The unsettled yet talented Tembo had initially turned down the call for national duty on grounds of having a frosty relationship with coach Wedson Nyirenda whose high premium on discipline does not sit well with the player.

Tembo got on the wrong side of the coach after having refused to travel for an international friendly match against South Africa after confirming his availability.

However, the player was left out of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) fixtures against South Africa that ended up in qualification.

Tembo's backers rose up in arms demanding his inclusion for the September round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers with Nyirenda acceding to their demands.

The player however loudly turned down the call up but seems to have thought better with a change of heart.

Tembo has teamed up with his colleagues at the Chipolopolo camp at Golden Peacock in Lusaka.

Zambia

City Market On Fire

It seems the fire episode in the Zambian political arena is not closed with Ndola's main Masala Market reportedly on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.